Senate cites Guo, 7 others in contempt, orders arrest

MANILA, Philippines — The Senate cited in contempt and ordered the arrest of Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo or Guo Hua Ping and seven others for repeatedly snubbing the inquiry on illegal activities in Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGOs). Sen. Risa Hontiveros, chairman of the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations, and Gender Equality, issued the ruling upon the separate motions of Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Estrada and Sen. Win Gatchalian. Hontiveros on Wednesday resumed the investigation into the reported crimes linked to POGOs such as human trafficking and torture. Guo on Tuesday wrote the senator that she...