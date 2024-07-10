The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000
Search
Close this search box.

Senate cites Guo, 7 others in contempt, orders arrest

July 10, 2024
Source: manilatimes.net manilatimes.net
News Snapshot:
MANILA, Philippines — The Senate cited in contempt and ordered the arrest of Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo or Guo Hua Ping and seven others for repeatedly snubbing the inquiry on illegal activities in Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGOs). Sen. Risa Hontiveros, chairman of the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations, and Gender Equality, issued the ruling upon the separate motions of Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Estrada and Sen. Win Gatchalian. Hontiveros on Wednesday resumed the investigation into the reported crimes linked to POGOs such as human trafficking and torture. Guo on Tuesday wrote the senator that she...
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2024 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter