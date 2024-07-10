2 ASX All Ords shares (and one ETF) smashing new highs while the market sinks You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More It's been a fairly horrible day for the All Ordinaries Index (ASX: XAO) and most ASX All Ords shares so far this Wednesday. At the time of writing, the All Ordinaries has lost a hefty 0.34% of its value, and is back down to...