The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000
Search
Close this search box.

Can this Budget be a 1991 moment for science and technology?

July 10, 2024
Source: indianexpress.com indianexpress.com
News Snapshot:
A new Union budget is around the corner. This is the time for new ideas, for a giant leap forward, like in 1991. Every prime minister, from Jawaharlal Nehru to Narendra Modi, has spoken of the importance of investing resources in science and technology. Our first PM was devoted to the development of science and technology, and to him goes the credit for starting India’s most successful scientific ventures in space research and atomic energy. He spoke at various times of his affinity for science and technology. He said, “And though circumstances made me part company with science, my thoughts...
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2024 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter