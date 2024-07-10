Analyst resets Nvidia stock price target in chip-sector overhaul

Nvidia shares extended their recent run of gains in Tuesday trading, while powering a broader advance in the market's most important sector, following a detailed update on chip-stock prospects from KeyBanc Capital Markets. Nvidia (NVDA) , which powered around a third of the S&P 500's first-half advance, has been the prime beneficiary of an AI-investment surge that has transformed the chip sector while adding nearly $2 trillion to its overall market value. Demand for its market-leading processors and semiconductors, as well as the hype surrounding the launch of its new Blackwell system, has catapulted Nvidia into one of the world's...