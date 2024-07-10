India-Russia joint statement condemns Kathua terror attack, sets $100 bn trade target

India and Russia issued a joint statement underlining that both the countries have remained resilient in the backdrop of the “prevailing complex, challenging and uncertain geopolitical situation”. The statement condemned the terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, Dagestan and Moscow and also mentioned setting up a bilateral trade target of USD 100 billion by 2030. Both sides have strived to forge a “contemporary, balanced, mutually beneficial, sustainable and long-term partnership”, said the statement. The joint statement agreed between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin “strongly condemned the recent dastardly terrorist attack on an Army convoy in Kathua...