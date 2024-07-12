108-kg gold seized in Ladakh was sourced from Europe, Asia & Middle East, new route used for smuggling

The bricks were collected in China and then smuggled into India through a mountain pass — which is a new route, sources said. New Delhi: Gold bricks weighing 108 kilograms and seized in eastern Ladakh along the China border on 9 July were from 17 different brands and sourced from countries including Switzerland, Hong Kong, Dubai, and various other European countries, ThePrint has learnt. According to them, this route was not used for gold smuggling and that this was the first reported case. They however said there would have been previous instances as smuggling 108 kg in the first attempt...