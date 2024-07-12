File Explorer has a new feature in the works to streamline your workflow

What you need to know Microsoft released Windows 11 Builds 22621.3951 and 22631.3951 to the Release Preview Channels this week. The builds include a few new features, including an option to duplicate a tab in File Explorer with a right-click shortcut. Following the update, it's possible to drag apps from the Pinned section of the Start menu to pin them to the taskbar. The update also includes several fixes and improvements. Windows 11 has a few new features on the way that are now in testing among Windows Insiders in the Release Preview Channel. Windows 11 Builds 22621.3951 and 22631.3951...