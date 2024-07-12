The Case For A $10-Billion Fund Of Funds to Propel Viksit Bharat Goal

Achieving a $30 trillion GDP by 2047 and becoming Viksit Bharat is a grand vision of our Prime Minister. It's commendable that beyond the usual politics of caste and religion, we are focusing deeply on development. However, achieving this rapid pace of growth won't be easy. If India continues at its current 7% growth rate, it will likely reach around $16 trillion by 2047 - not the $30 trillion target we aspire for. Therefore, we need to generate an additional $14 trillion in GDP growth by innovating and creating novel products, intellectual property, and businesses. Even more challenging is the...