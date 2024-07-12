Ticketmaster’s customer data hack, lie-detecting AI and the rise of super cheap online shopping

Welcome back to Lately, The Globe’s weekly tech newsletter. In this week’s issue: ?? Shein, Temu and the rise of ultra-cheap e-commerce ? What took Ticketmaster so long to notify customers about their hack? ? AI is better at detecting lies than humans ?? A must-listen podcast for tech types and entrepreneurs Ticketmaster finally notifies Canadians customers about data breach Open this photo in gallery: Ticketmaster waited nearly two months to tell customers their personal details could be on the dark web.Paul Sakuma/The Associated Press Nearly two months after a user going by “ShinyHunters” posted on a hacker forum that...