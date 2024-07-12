Japan-Philippines Defence Pact: Countering the Dragon, championing new dynamics in South China Sea

The Reciprocal Access Agreement is a welcome step between Japan and the Philippines, it underscores how key US allies in the region may want to move out of the ‘security umbrella architecture’ guaranteed by America, and partake equally in regional defence and deterrence read more Japan and the Philippines signed a key defence pact on July 8, 2024, that has brought about dynamism in the regional and global politics surrounding the South China Sea dispute and addressed a belligerent China at the helm. Starting with last year’s visit of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to the Philippines, negotiations were already...