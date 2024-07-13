The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000
Is Cargojet Stock a Buy at Today's Price?

July 13, 2024
Source: fool.ca fool.ca
News Snapshot:
Cargojet (TSX:CJT) offers time-sensitive air cargo services to 16 prominent Canadian cities. It also operates on scheduled international routes for multiple cargo customers and provides its aircraft on an AMCI (Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance, and Insurance) basis. The company’s stock price soared over $250 during the pandemic amid the e-commerce boom. However, with the opening of the economy, the demand for the company’s services declined, dragging its stock price down. Nonetheless, investors’ interest in the stock has renewed amid the recent announcement of a three-year agreement with Great Vision HK Express, a Chinese-based logistics company. Since the deal announcement on June...
