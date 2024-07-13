India urges Russia to expedite S-400 missile system deliveries amid growing defence ties

The Indian Air Force, which recently received the indigenous MR-SAM and Akash missile systems as well as the Israeli Spyder quick reactions surface-to-air missile systems, believes the S-400 will be the game changer for it. read more As India and Russia strengthen their diplomatic relations, India has urged Russia to accelerate the delivery of the S-400 air defence missile system. Despite initial delays by Russia due to ongoing conflict with Ukraine, Moscow has assured New Delhi that the fourth and fifth squadrons of the advanced system will be delivered by March 2026 and October 2026, respectively. As the world’s largest...