Asian Stocks to Fall as Chip Selloff Gains Steam: Markets Wrap 5 minutes (Bloomberg) — Asian equities were set for early declines following a selloff in technology stocks on concerns the US would impose tighter restrictions on chip sales to China. Equity futures for Japan, Australia and Hong Kong all declined, with Tokyo contracts falling 2%, weighed down by a stronger yen and further fallout from heavy selling in chipmakers around the world. The S&P 500 fell 1.4% while the Nasdaq dropped 2.9%, its worst day since 2022. US chip giants Nvidia Corp., Advanced Micro Devices Inc. and Broadcom Inc....