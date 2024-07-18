High-Flying Chipmakers See Worst Plunge Since 2020: Markets Wrap 7 minutes (Bloomberg) — The world’s largest technology companies got hammered as concern about tighter US restrictions on chip sales to China spurred a selloff in the industry that has led the bull market in stocks. From the US to Europe and Asia, chipmakers came under heavy pressure. American powerhouses Nvidia Corp., Advanced Micro Devices Inc. and Broadcom Inc. drove a closely watched semiconductor gauge down almost 7% — the biggest slide since 2020. Across the Atlantic, ASML Holding NV tumbled over 10% even after the Dutch giant reported strong orders....