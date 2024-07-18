What is dual-tower solar thermal plant, that could boost efficiency by 24%

China has unveiled the world’s first dual-tower solar thermal power plant, which utilises an innovative design to significantly improve energy efficiency, according to a report by state-run China Global Television Network. Located in Gansu Province, the plant features two 200-meter tall towers, each surrounded by nearly 30,000 mirrors that form overlapping circles to focus sunlight onto the towers. This dual-tower configuration is a key innovation that sets this plant apart from traditional solar thermal facilities. Advertisement “The mirrors in the overlapping area can be utilized by either tower,” explains plant project manager Wen Jianghong. “This configuration is expected to enhance...