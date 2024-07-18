Chip stocks Nvidia (NVDA), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM), and ASML (ASML) have all soared this year thanks to investor bets on the artificial intelligence boom. On Wednesday, their momentum came to a screeching halt. The three stocks slid for reasons ranging from investor concern over export restrictions to a broader rotation out of tech stocks. One headwind that emerged was the potential for tighter restrictions on exports of semiconductor technology to China. Bloomberg reported the Biden administration is considering implementing a more severe curb involving controls on foreign-manufactured products that use even the smallest amount of American technology. Chip related...