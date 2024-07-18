Stock market news today: Tech stocks drubbed as Nasdaq sinks 2.7%, worst day since 2022

US stocks were mixed Wednesday, with the Nasdaq dropping sharply as techs came under dual pressure from worries about US export curbs on China and Donald Trump's stance on Taiwan. The blue-chip Dow, meanwhile, quietly closed at another record high. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) sank more than 2.7%, marking the index's worst single-day decline since December 2022. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) fell more than 1.3%. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) rose about 0.6% to close at 41,198, the index's first close above 41,000 on record. United Healthcare (UNH) shares rose more than 4%, extending a rally from...