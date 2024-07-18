Chips lose $500B in market cap amid export control fears, Trump's Taiwan comments

Semiconductor stocks slumped on Wednesday and lost nearly $500B in collective market after it was reported the U.S. government may impose further export curb controls on the industry and former President Trump questioned whether the U.S. should pay for Taiwan's defense. The U.S. government is thinking of imposing the most severe trade curbs available if companies including ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) continue to provide China access to advanced semiconductor technology, Bloomberg News reported, prior to ASML publishing its second-quarter results. ASML reported that its second-quarter came in stronger-than-expected, but its outlook for the third-quarter was below Wall Street's forecast. Net bookings for...