Chinese Internet Parody of Trump Assassination Attempt Goes Viral

A cartoon parody of the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump has gone viral on the Chinese internet. On Saturday, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire from a rooftop with an assault rifle during Trump's presidential campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, grazing the Republican's ear. A stray bullet killed one man and seriously wounded two others. An animated reimagining of the attack was uploaded on Monday on the Chinese video-sharing platform Douyin from the account "Toilet Paper Kitten." The 24-second clip, which includes dialogue apparently taken from a Japanese anime and Chinese subtitles, shows a muscular, square-jawed parody of...