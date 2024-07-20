Bangladesh army imposes 'shoot-at-sight' curfew after deadly protests

Bangladesh's army has imposed a "shoot-at-sight" curfew across the country after days of clashes between student-led protesters and the police. At least 105 people have been killed and thousands injured this week, according to data from hospitals around the south Asian country. Internet and mobile services have been blocked since Thursday, cutting off Bangladesh from the rest of the world as the police continued to crack down on demonstrations since banning public gatherings. Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player 0:47 Violent protests in Bangladesh escalate The protests over the allocation of civil service jobs began weeks...