Beyond third plenum: China’s slowing economy demands a more consensus-based approach from Beijing

The second-largest economy in the world, whose double-digit growth in the last three decades has made it an Asian economic powerhouse, has now slowed down to a single-digit growth rate read more More than three hundred members of the ruling Chinese Communist Party are gathered in Beijing this week. Their task is to conduct a high-powered meeting known as the ‘third plenum’ to review the state of the Chinese economy, something that they do every five years. The outcomes of the meeting will determine the future course of the country. President Xi Jinping is also going to be there to...