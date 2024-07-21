Tencent unveils a stunning upgrade to its computing power in a bid to topple Nvidia — Xingmai 2.0 network supports over 100,000 GPUs in a single computing cluster

Tencent has significantly upgraded its HPC network, known as Xingmai, enhancing its AI capabilities by up to 60% in network communications and 20% in LLM training. The upgrade, reported by the South China Morning Post, reflects a broader effort among Chinese tech giants to boost technological self-reliance amid restricted access to advanced processors, such as Nvidia's H100, due to stringent US export controls. The report says the Xingmai 2.0 network significantly improves the efficiency of how computing clusters communicate with each other. Previously, excessive communication time between clusters led to underutilized GPU capacities. By upgrading its network, Tencent has not...