Xiaomi's Redmi Pad Pro To Debut In India On July 29; Key Details Revealed

> Tech Xiaomi is all set to launch the Redmi Pad Pro in India on July 29, and anticipation is building up. This top-tier tablet has already gained popularity in international markets since its initial release in China earlier this year. At the core of the Redmi Pad Pro 5G lies Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset, ensuring smooth performance for even the most demanding tasks. The tablet features a generous 12.1-inch display with a high refresh rate of 120Hz, delivering vivid visuals with a peak brightness of 600 nits. It's protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3, making it durable...