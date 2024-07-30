Temasek plans to invest $40 billion in US over next five years

WASHINGTON - Singapore’s investment company Temasek plans to invest US$30 billion (S$40.3 billion) in the US market over the next five years as the firm remains cautious about putting money into China. “The Americas is going to be and continue to be the largest recipient of capital,” Ms Jane Atherton, Temasek’s head of North America, said in an interview on July 29. Temasek’s investments in North and South America surpassed China for the first time in at least a decade in 2024. Americas investments now account for 22 per cent, or US$63 billion, of its portfolio. Chinese investments make up...