UAE Blocked Congressional Meetings Amid AI Tech Transfer Concerns

The United Arab Emirates has intervened to prevent meetings between U.S. Congressional staffers and the AI firm G42, raising alarms over potential AI technology transfers to China, a congressional spokesperson revealed. The UAE Ambassador to the U.S. personally stopped staffers from the House Select Committee on China from meeting with G42 and Emirati officials. This follows concerns tied to a $1.5 billion Microsoft investment in G42 and fears about the transfer of sensitive AI technology to China, given G42's historical connections. The House committee voiced amplified worries regarding the Microsoft-G42 deal, which might prompt greater Congressional scrutiny. The recent cancellations...