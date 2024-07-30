The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000
Search
Close this search box.

Protests erupt in Venezuela as questions grow over strongman Maduro’s victory

July 30, 2024
Source: krdo.com krdo.com
News Snapshot:
By Tara John, Stefano Pozzebon, Mia Alberti, Jennifer Hansler and Avery Schmitz, CNN Venezuela, Caracas (CNN) — Protests broke out in several Venezuelan cities on Monday after authoritarian leader Nicolás Maduro was formally declared a winner by the county’s electoral authority in a presidential race marred by accusations of electoral fraud. In the capital of Caracas, security forces deployed tear gas to disperse a large crowd of protesters, while crowds of people were seen walking down a main road banging pots and pans as anger rose over Maduro’s victory on Sunday. PROVEA, a Venezuelan human rights organization, said pro-Maduro armed...
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2024 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter