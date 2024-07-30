Mona McSharry overcomes horror equipment malfunction in 100m breaststroke final to win bronze at 2024 Paris Olympics

MONA McSharry was overcome with happiness this evening as she bagged Ireland's first medal of the 2024 Olympic Games. The 23-year-old Sligo star came in third with 1:05:59 on the clock, narrowly missing out on silver or gold but she admitted it was far from perfect after an equipment malfunction. 2 Ireland's Mona McSharry celebrates with her Bronze medal after the Women's 100m Breststroke Final at the Paris La Defense Arena 2 Mona McSharry revealed that one of her goggles sustained a leek right from the start of the race McSharry swam the race of her life on Sunday, setting...