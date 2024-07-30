The Paris Secret to Managing the Olympics on the Métro? Bad Directions.

This is part of Slate’s 2024 Olympics coverage. Read more here. If you’re enjoying our coverage from Paris, join Slate Plus to support our work. One major point of suspense in the lead-up to these Paris Olympics concerned the city’s mass transit system. With no dedicated public parking at the venues, organizers were banking on fans from around the world piling into the subway and commuter rail (or RER), just like Parisians. Métro, judo, dodo. In my conversations leading up to the Games, it was the trains—not terrorism, heat, rain, traffic, or the durability of French rugby star Antoine Dupont’s...