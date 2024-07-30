Artificial Intelligence Gives Weather Forecasters a New Edge The brainy machines are predicting global weather patterns with new speed and precision, doing in minutes and seconds what once took hours. Comparing forecasts made on July 1 with the actual path of Hurricane Beryl 250 miles Va. Ky. Forecast generated with A.I. Forecast generated with A.I. N.C. Okla. S.C. Ark. GraphCast GraphCast Miss. Ga. Ala. Texas La. Landfall in Texas July 8 Fla. Actual path of Beryl MEXICO CUBA European American 5-day Current forecast models 250 miles Va. Kan. Mo. Ky. Forecast generated with A.I. N.C. Okla. S.C. Ark. GraphCast Comparing...