Honor of Kings Reveals Full Details for Invitational Midseason X Esports World Cup

The following was sent as a press release to Inven Global. Level Infinite has officially revealed all the details for the upcoming Honor of Kings Invitational Midseason, 2024 Riyadh, set to take place at the Esports World Cup from August 1 to 4. Details include all the teams and the format they’ll be competing in at the event, along with the whopping $3M prize pool. To celebrate the exciting event, Honor of Kings is releasing a new Esports World Cup exclusive skin called Heavenblade for everyone’s favorite dual-sword wielding hero Allain. Along with the new skin, Honor of Kings is...