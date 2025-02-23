Silicon Valley is going all in on humanoid robots. Making them a reality will take decades.

Imagine spending your weekends free of chores. Forget about the laundry, the dishes, and tidying up. It’s all been taken care of. And the one responsible is an amalgamation of motors, wires, and computer chips: a robot. That’s at least part of the promise of humanoid robotics. And Silicon Valley companies are lining up to get in on the action. Amazon (AMZN), Google (GOOG, GOOGL), Microsoft (MSFT), Nvidia (NVDA), Tesla (TSLA), and now, according to Bloomberg, Meta (META) and Apple (AAPL), are each funding or developing humanoid robotics systems that could lead to a world where robots walk among us....