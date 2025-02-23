Keep scrolling to find out about the world's richest nepo babies THAT'S RICH I grew up a rich kid, I’ve never had a job and pick my friends based on how much money they have, it’s just easier A STAY-at-home daughter who has never worked a day in her life has revealed what it's really like growing up in the 1%. Chloe, 21, took to social media to share just how different her life was compared to the average adult. 2 Chloe has never worked a day in her life thanks to her families wealth Credit: tiktok@chloeabeth4545 2 She revealed...