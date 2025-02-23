The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Secrets of the furniture flippers: how to turn trash into treasure

February 23, 2025
A coffee table lies discarded on a grassy kerb. Thick black paint obscures how chipped and decrepit the wood underneath might be. Passing by, the best thing for it seems like the local tip. But along comes a young woman. She takes it and, with a healthy dose of sanding, stripping, wood-filling and revarnishing, turns what was a bit of street junk into a beautifully restored mid-century treasure. It’s sold on for a healthy profit. Welcome to the world of online furniture flipping – where interiors enthusiasts show how they have transformed pieces obtained for little or no money back...
