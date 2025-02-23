How AI and new technologies revolutionise my ability to work and study

When I was a baby, the doctors told my parents I would die by the time I was two years old. I was diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy or SMA type 1, an incurable genetic condition that causes profound muscle weakness and difficulty breathing. This came as a devastating shock to my parents, and it started my mum on a quest to learn everything she could about my condition and find a way to prevent it from killing me. She was successful and now I'm a 31-year-old ABC journalist and palaeontology master's student at the University of New England. So,...