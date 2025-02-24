Could Tesla invest in Nissan? One group is trying to make it happen – report

A group of prominent Japanese political and business figures is reportedly working to get Tesla to invest in Nissan, but the American giant’s CEO doesn’t appear interested. The Financial Times reports the proposal is being led by a “high-level Japanese group” that includes former Japanese prime minister Yoshihide Suga and former Tesla board member Hiro Mizuno. The outlet reports several board members at Nissan are “aware of the initiative”. Know the news with the 7NEWS app: Download today The group is reportedly trying to court Tesla as a strategic investor as it believes the electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer will want...