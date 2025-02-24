Where will Tesla stock be in 5 years?

The electric vehicle maker is trying to expand into new product categories. Will it succeed? You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More This article was originally published on Fool.com. All figures quoted in US dollars unless otherwise stated. Autonomous vehicles and artificial intelligence (AI). Robots. Energy storage. These are the many products promoted by Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) to drive future growth for this technology company. Yet,...