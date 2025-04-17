The global fight for science in the face of Trump’s attacks

President of the European Research Council Prof Maria Leptin, beside Prof Luke O'Neill of Trinity College, delivering the keynote address at an ERC Impact Forum hosted by Research Ireland in Dublin. Photograph: Finbarr O'Rourke The world’s most powerful economy, the United States, may be dismissing hard data and scientific consensus for now, while reasoned voices challenging the erratic plays of its leader Donald Trump are often drowned out. The resulting upheaval – including an assault on scientific freedom and institutions – doesn’t seem to faze Prof Maria Leptin, president of European Research Council (ERC). She feels all this will pass...