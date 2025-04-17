The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Nvidia shares suffer another setback

April 17, 2025
Source: fool.com.au fool.com.au
News Snapshot:
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More It's been a tough year for Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares, with the company suffering several major setbacks in the space of a few months. In February, Nvidia's share price fell nearly 20% when Chinese startup company DeepSeek arrived on the scene. Earlier this month, Nvidia shares were further harmed as US President Donald Trump unveiled his reciprocal tariffs....
