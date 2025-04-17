I tried Claude's new Research feature, and it's just as good as ChatGPT and Google Gemini's Deep Research features

Anthropic has pushed its Claude AI chatbot into the library with a new Research feature reminiscent of the Deep Research tools offered by both ChatGPT and Google Gemini. Though Claude has stood out for its conversational and reasoning abilities, a full, long-form research report is a different beast. Claude's Research feature works by processing a prompt multiple times to expand its results. It can pull from the Internet and any linked internal documents. Then, once the data has been collected and curated, the final report is completed, and citations are added to the user's answer. But with all three now...