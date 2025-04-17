Chinese e-commerce sites Temu and Shein say they're raising prices due to tariffs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — China-founded e-commerce sites Temu and Shein say they plan to raise prices for U.S. customers starting next week, a ripple effect from President Donald Trump's attempts to correct the trade imbalance between the world's two largest economies by imposing a sky-high tariff on goods shipped from China. Temu, which is owned by the Chinese e-commerce company PDD Holdings, and Shein, which is now based in Singapore, said in separate but nearly identical notices that their operating expenses have gone up “due to recent changes in global trade rules and tariffs.” Both companies said they would be...