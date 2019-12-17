According to reports in Chinese local media, China Unicom and Qianxin Group recently signed a strategic cooperation agreement to set up a security joint venture named Yundun Smart Security Technology Co., Ltd.

The new company will focus on situational awareness and website cloud protection and follow benchmark of international advanced enterprise.

Wang Xiaochu, chairman of China Unicom, said that with the rapid development of the new-generation information technologies like 5G and AI, network information security has been given a new meaning. Security technology intensification, security product platform, and security industry service have become the trend.

By setting up the joint venture, China Unicom and Qianxin Group will fully play their synergy advantage to provide more advanced and accessible self-controllable security services to customers, so as to become an important carrier to link China Unicom and its industrial cooperation partners effectively.

Qi Xiangdong, chairman of Qianxin Group, said that Yundun is the best combination of the complementary advantages of the two parties. The new joint venture will strive to form obvious market competitiveness, establish a new model of network security hosting service, and explore new endogenous security methods for critical information infrastructure protection.