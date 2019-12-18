Legend Holdings formally announced that according to plan, Legend Holdings' chairman, executive director and founder of Lenovo Group Liu Chuanzhi will no longer be chairman or executive director of the company; meanwhile, he will be honorary chairman, senior consultant and member of the board strategy committee of Legend Holdings.

At the same time, Legend Holdings' executive director and president Zhu Linan will step down the president position and continue to be director and member of the board strategy committee of Legend Holdings.

The announcement stated that proposed by the board nomination committee of Legend Holdings and approved by the board, Legend Holdings' executive director, senior vice president and chief financial officer Ning Min was appointed chairman of Legend Holdings and chairman of the nomination committee and strategy committee.

The board also approved to appoint the company's senior vice president Li Peng as chief executive officer and executive director.