According to reports in foreign media, a spokesperson from Huawei recently revealed that the Indian government had approved Huawei to participate in the 5G network trial of the country.

The Indian local TV media quoted an Indian senior officer by saying that the trial would start in January 2020.

Department of Telecommunications of India has held a meeting with telecom operators to confirm the detailed schedule for 5G network trial. All mobile operators in India have been approved to implement the trial.

Prior to this, Huawei's head of India said that the company signed a "no backdoor" agreement with the Indian government to mitigate their security concerns. Jay Chen, CEO of Huawei India, said that Huawei kept close communications with India to demonstrate their position on 5G solution and network security.

By use number, India is the second largest mobile market in the world. Ravi Shankar Prasad, minister of Department of Telecommunications of India, said that India would launch 5G service band auction in March 2020.