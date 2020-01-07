According to reports in Indian local media, Subhash Desai, Minister of Industries of Maharashtra, announced that the cooperation between Foxconn and the local government in building a new electronics manufacturing plant has been cancelled.

Desai said that Foxconn has decided not to follow the memorandum of understanding signed with the local government in 2015, which proposed to invest USD5 billion in India. He said that due to the internal dispute between Foxconn and Apple, the cooperation will not be continued.

Desai also said that Foxconn did not and will not fulfill its investment promise. Though the company had requisitioned land near Navi Mumbai to build initial facilities, they left Maharashtra for multiple factors.

He pointed out that there are no loopholes in the memorandum of understanding and the government had made every effort to ensure that the agreement to be enforced; however, everything is in vain.