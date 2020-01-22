According to reports in foreign media, Tencent and Norwegian computer game developer Funcom announced in a joint statement that Tencent has launched a bid for Funcom and it evaluates the latter at NOK1.33 billion, which is about USD148 million.

It is said that Tencent plans to acquire Funcom for NOK17 per share in cash and the offer was unanimously supported by Funcom's board and management team.

Headquartered in Netherlands, Funcom is a computer game developer listed at Oslo, Norway. Its representative works include series games adapted from Conan The Barbarian.

In September 2019, Tencent acquired a 29% stake in Funcom, making it the largest shareholder of the company. At that time, Tencent purchased Funcom shares from KGJ Capital and the transaction valuated Funcom at NOK1.22 billion, which was about USD134.33 million.

Steven Ma, Tencent's senior vice president, said that Funcom is good at developing new games with long life cycles, which is obvious to all.

The two parties said in the statement that if the potential transaction could be completed, Funcom's management team and employees would maintain unchanged.