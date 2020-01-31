Alibaba's DingTalk, an intelligent mobile office platform, recently announced the launch of "employee health" service, which can realize online digital health management within organizations.

The service is opened to all corporate organizations for free.

It is said that the service provides features like daily health report, which offers rapid collection and real-time statistics of each person's health information. Its new epidemic template, sticky announcement and epidemic daily log ensure the transparent publicity of important epidemic information. Meanwhile, the epidemic information supports abnormal warning and users can set a visible range for sensible information, which can protect privacy of individuals.

By January 27, nearly 500,000 corporate organizations implemented online digital organizational health management via DingTalk and realized employee health care and epidemic prevention and control management.

By January 27, over six million enterprises, government organizations, schools, and medical institutions realized online office and remote collaboration via DingTalk.