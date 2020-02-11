Baidu recently announced to open its own intelligent remote office platform Baidu Hi to the public.

Meanwhile, the company will provide free services like HD audio and video conference, enterprise cloud disk, enterprise IM and application center platform to companies in epidemic stricken areas like Hubei to meet the increasing demands for remote office, support the fast production capacity recovery, and lower the impact of the epidemic on enterprises and social economy.

It is said that Baidu Hi is Baidu's internal remote office platform. Based on Baidu's mature speech, vision and machine learning technologies, it can support online voice call of 50 parties, enterprise cloud disk encrypted transmission, and web video meeting. It features smart, effective and stable performance and 24 hours non-stop remote office support, which plays an important role in Baidu's internal communication and collaboration.