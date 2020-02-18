According to reports in Chinese local media, music copyright publishing platform VFine Music recently reached in-depth strategic cooperation with Kingsoft Office.

With the cooperation, VFine will provide enterprise services basing on commercial music licensing to all products of Kingsoft Office.

It is said that VFine will change its single product licensing model used in the past and expand the cooperation range to full product lines of Kingsoft Office.

In addition, VFine will realize copyright music retrieval, monitoring and protection via its independent-developed audio encryption and identification technology VFine Tech to further guarantee the standardized use of music copyright in various WPS products.