Chinese automobile information website Autohome recently published its financial report for the fourth quarter and the entire year of 2019.

According to the report, the company's net operating revenue in the fourth quarter of 2019 was CNY2.33 billion, which was about USD334.6 million and a year-on-year increase of 6.5%; and its net profit was CNY1.108 billion, which was about USD159.2 million and a year-on-year increase of 9.1%.

If by non-GAAP, the company's net profit after adjustment was CNY1.15 billion, which was about USD165.2 million and a year-on-year increase of 6.9%.

For the entire year of 2019, Autohome's net operating revenue was CNY8.421 billion, which was about USD1.21 million and a year-on-year increase of 16.4%; and its net profit was CNY3.2 billion, which was about USD459.6 million and the figure was CNY2.871 billion in 2018. If by non-GAAP, its net profit was CNY3.409 billion, which was about USD489.6 million.

By December 31, 2019, Autohome had 4,198 employees and the company's cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were CNY12.8 billion, which was about USD1.838 billion. The company's operating cash flow in 2019 was CNY2.889 billion, which was about USD415 million.

Autohome predicted that in the first quarter of 2020, the company's net operating revenue would reach between CNY1.53 billion and CNY1.58 billion.