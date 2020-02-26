Chinese Internet company Sina recently announced its performance results for the fourth quarter and the entire year of 2019.

According to the report, Sina's net operating revenue in the fourth quarter of 2019 was USD593.3 million, a year-on-year increase of 4%; meanwhile, the company made net losses of USD175.4 million, representing net losses of USD2.53 per share.

During the fourth quarter of 2019, Sina's advertising operating revenue was USD460.9 million, a year-on-year decrease of 5%; and its non-advertising operating revenue was USD132.5 million, a year-on-year increase of 49%. The growth was mainly contributed by Sina's fintech business development.

For the entire year of 2019, Sina's net operating revenue was USD2.16 billion, a year-on-year increase of 3%; while its net losses were USD70.5 million.

In 2019, Sina's advertising operating revenue was USD1.74 billion, a year-on-year decrease of 3%; and its non-advertising operating revenue was USD419.3 million, a year-on-year increase of 31%.

By December 31, 2019, Sina's cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were USD2.9 billion.